Independent Advisor Alliance Has $609,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 136.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $34,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.00%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.37.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

