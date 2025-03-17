Independent Advisor Alliance Has $647,000 Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,978 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Evergy were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $67.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.42.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

