Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $559,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,873.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

XHB stock opened at $97.51 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $95.18 and a twelve month high of $126.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average of $112.87.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

