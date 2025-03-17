Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $586,000 Investment in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMFS. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth about $681,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 663,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,240,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the period.

Shares of OMFS opened at $37.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

