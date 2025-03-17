Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $65.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.48. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $62.82 and a 52-week high of $72.59. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0923 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

