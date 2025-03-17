Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 53 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in AppFolio by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in AppFolio by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total value of $213,941.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,565.30. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $760,662.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,212,440.48. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $216.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.33 and its 200 day moving average is $233.04. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.01 and a 1 year high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APPF shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.29.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

