Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 6,734 ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth $267,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 19.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $3,688,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $83.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.87. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 2.06. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $100.29.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

