Interlink Electronics (LINK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.
Interlink Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LINK opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.73 million, a P/E ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.
About Interlink Electronics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Interlink Electronics
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.