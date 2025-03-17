Interlink Electronics (LINK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINK opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.73 million, a P/E ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.

