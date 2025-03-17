Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) & Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) Head to Head Contrast

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) and Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Iradimed and Endologix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iradimed 26.26% 24.12% 21.20% Endologix N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iradimed and Endologix”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iradimed $73.24 million 9.11 $19.23 million $1.50 34.97 Endologix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Iradimed has higher revenue and earnings than Endologix.

92.3% of Iradimed shares are held by institutional investors. 37.1% of Iradimed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Endologix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Iradimed and Endologix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iradimed 0 0 3 0 3.00 Endologix 0 0 0 0 0.00

Iradimed currently has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.27%. Given Iradimed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Iradimed is more favorable than Endologix.

Summary

Iradimed beats Endologix on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iradimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. On July 5, 2020, Endologix, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with TriVascular Sales LLC.

