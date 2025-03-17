Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

View Our Latest Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.9 %

Iron Mountain stock opened at $86.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.09, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $73.53 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average of $110.03.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 514.75%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $161,355.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,933.36. This represents a 11.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $6,900,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,242 shares of company stock worth $31,530,305 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.