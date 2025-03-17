Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Head to Head Review

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Iveda Solutions and Snowflake, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Snowflake 1 8 30 1 2.78

Snowflake has a consensus target price of $202.92, suggesting a potential upside of 29.74%. Given Snowflake’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Snowflake is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions -61.38% -64.43% -43.88% Snowflake -33.02% -24.23% -13.30%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Snowflake’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Iveda Solutions has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snowflake has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Snowflake shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Snowflake shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Snowflake”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions $5.31 million 1.23 -$3.23 million ($1.62) -1.44 Snowflake $3.63 billion 14.24 -$836.10 million ($3.87) -40.41

Iveda Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snowflake. Snowflake is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iveda Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Snowflake beats Iveda Solutions on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices, and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform, and IvedaXpress, a system for pre-existing IP cameras and AI analytics for servers and IT department. In addition, the company offers Iveda Smart UVC, an AI vent for irradiating UV light and Iveda drone to perform certain functions from an aerial view. Further, it offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices, as well as provides utility cabin, IoT sensors and devices and LAN switch products. The company serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Bozeman, Montana.

