J.Jill (JILL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $291.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

In other J.Jill news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $132,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,686.85. This represents a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

