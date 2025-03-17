Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $249.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.60. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $171.45 and a twelve month high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $4,276,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

