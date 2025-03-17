JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s 7th Largest Position

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradyco Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,662,000. Novus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 37,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 27,906 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 33,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM opened at $232.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $651.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

