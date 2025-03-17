JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Andra AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $59,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 37,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,906 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 33,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 83,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 5,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $232.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.95. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

