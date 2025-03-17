Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance

Shares of KEQU opened at $47.58 on Friday. Kewaunee Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.82. The company has a market cap of $136.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $67.17 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kewaunee Scientific

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kewaunee Scientific news, CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $74,489.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,675.08. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $82,189.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,030.32. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,994 shares of company stock valued at $729,430. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEQU. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $6,545,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 42,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $619,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

