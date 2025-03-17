Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Shares of KEQU opened at $47.58 on Friday. Kewaunee Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.82. The company has a market cap of $136.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $67.17 million for the quarter.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEQU. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $6,545,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 42,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $619,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.69% of the company’s stock.
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
