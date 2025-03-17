Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2025

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KCGet Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of KC stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura Securities cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KC

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.