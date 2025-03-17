Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KC stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura Securities cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

