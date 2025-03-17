Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of KGC opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $5,398,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 89,313 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,951,818 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,435,000 after buying an additional 2,438,445 shares during the period. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

