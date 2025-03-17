KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives $12.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KREF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $11.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 296.16 and a quick ratio of 296.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $762.31 million, a P/E ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 0.99.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 6.30%. Analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

