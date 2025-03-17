Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) vs. Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT) Critical Comparison

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) and Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lanvin Group and Perfect Moment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group $382.62 million 0.83 -$139.96 million N/A N/A Perfect Moment $21.31 million 0.88 -$8.72 million ($1.30) -0.87

Perfect Moment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lanvin Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A N/A N/A Perfect Moment -67.38% -513.83% -119.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Lanvin Group and Perfect Moment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lanvin Group and Perfect Moment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Perfect Moment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perfect Moment has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 430.97%. Given Perfect Moment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perfect Moment is more favorable than Lanvin Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Perfect Moment shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lanvin Group beats Perfect Moment on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, China, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Lanvin, Wolford, St. John, Sergio Rossi, and Caruso. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, athleisure, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St. John brand; and leisurewear and formalwear for men under the Caruso brand name. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

About Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships. Perfect Moment Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

