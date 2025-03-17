Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LAAC opened at $2.23 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $361.11 million, a PE ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

