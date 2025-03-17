Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance
Shares of LAAC opened at $2.23 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $361.11 million, a PE ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.19.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.
