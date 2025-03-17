loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target Lowered to $1.35 at UBS Group

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $2.00 to $1.35 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

loanDepot Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Shares of LDI opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $452.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

