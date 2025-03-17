Mizuho Cuts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $168.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.51.

NVDA stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.26 and its 200-day moving average is $131.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

