Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

MC stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.78. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 3,515 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $260,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,116. The trade was a 47.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $718,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,390. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,017. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

