Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,983,000 after buying an additional 74,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,204,000 after buying an additional 748,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,687,000 after buying an additional 23,016 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,011,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,586,000 after buying an additional 254,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 374,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,609,000 after buying an additional 25,864 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $114.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.06. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $104.88 and a one year high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

