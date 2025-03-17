Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $263,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,588,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554,382 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 7,536,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,707,000 after acquiring an additional 164,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,628,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,778,000 after acquiring an additional 67,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,682,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

