Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $262,000 Investment in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,181 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.
Summit Materials Price Performance
NYSE:SUM opened at $52.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $54.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48.
Summit Materials Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.
