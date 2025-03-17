Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $262,000 Investment in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,181 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Summit Materials Price Performance

NYSE:SUM opened at $52.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $54.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SUM

Summit Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.