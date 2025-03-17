Morgan Stanley Cuts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $81.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TER. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.44.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TER opened at $86.74 on Friday. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $82.98 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,947.08. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $270,989,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,079 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,087,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Teradyne by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,718,000 after purchasing an additional 894,849 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

