Morgan Stanley Lowers Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $18.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Delek US Trading Up 7.1 %

Delek US stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. Delek US has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Delek US’s payout ratio is -11.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190.60. The trade was a 6.04 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $70,787. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 728.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

