Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dundas Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $1,854,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $286.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.39 and a 200 day moving average of $328.85. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.64 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.81 million.

MORN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.25, for a total value of $2,557,749.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,038,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,301,707.50. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 59,542 shares of company stock worth $18,769,523 in the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

