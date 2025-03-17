N-able’s (NABL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of N-able from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, N-able presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

N-able Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE NABL opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. N-able has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $15.49.

N-able announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On N-able

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in N-able by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in N-able during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in N-able by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in N-able by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in N-able during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

