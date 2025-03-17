Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nova from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.83.

Nova Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $219.13 on Friday. Nova has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $289.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). Nova had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $194.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nova will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nova

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Nova by 438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nova by 89.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nova by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nova in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nova by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

