Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Down 11.8% – Here’s Why

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 138,225 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 70,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Nubeva Technologies Stock Down 11.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 12.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20.

Nubeva Technologies Company Profile

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

