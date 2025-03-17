Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading Down 11.8% – What’s Next?

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 138,225 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 70,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Nubeva Technologies Stock Down 11.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of C$10.52 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10.
About Nubeva Technologies
Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
