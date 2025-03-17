Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $60.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.13.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutrien from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR opened at $50.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 159.12%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

