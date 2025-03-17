Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $333,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,760.60. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $204,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,335,369.20. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,039 shares of company stock worth $1,580,733 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORI opened at $37.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 44.11%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

