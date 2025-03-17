Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $41.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.44.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. BMO Capital Markets raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th.
Shares of OHI opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $44.42.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 172.90%.
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.
