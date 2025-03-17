Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $41.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.44.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. BMO Capital Markets raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.