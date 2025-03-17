Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Oppenheimer

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pharming Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Pharming Group stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.67 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pharming Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,997 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pharming Group worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

