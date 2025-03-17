Pharming Group’s (PHAR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Pharming Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PHAR opened at $8.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $596.63 million, a PE ratio of -33.73 and a beta of -0.10.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.67 million. Research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Pharming Group worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

