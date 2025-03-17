Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Short Interest Update

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 276,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 344,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PIPR. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PIPR opened at $254.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.51. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $183.58 and a 12 month high of $351.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

