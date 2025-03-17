PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 678 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HYFree Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HY. A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Shares of HY stock opened at $44.86 on Monday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $84.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.94. The company has a market cap of $793.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

