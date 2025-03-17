PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ OLED opened at $150.35 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $140.17 and a 1 year high of $237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.55.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.