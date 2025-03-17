PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,660,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,618,000 after acquiring an additional 773,017 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 411,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 208,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,474,000 after buying an additional 182,252 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4,184.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after buying an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1,086.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 100,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 110,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $104.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,043.00 and a beta of 2.06. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $181.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently -342.86%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

