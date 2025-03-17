PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Twilio by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.26.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. This represents a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,277 shares of company stock worth $2,441,324. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

Twilio stock opened at $98.90 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.53, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

