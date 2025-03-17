PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 49.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG opened at $50.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.17, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $73.67.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $1,229,875.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,144 shares in the company, valued at $16,142,827.52. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $570,258.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,349.97. The trade was a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

