PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,644 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 91.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 364,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at $25,262,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manuka Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research set a $230.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.17.

NYSE CRS opened at $183.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $65.26 and a 52 week high of $213.66.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 19.88%. On average, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

