PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,873 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Moderna alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $34.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.