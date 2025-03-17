Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 120.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $12.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $15.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Portillo’s’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTLO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Portillo’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PTLO

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.