Pro Reit FY2025 EPS Forecast Decreased by Ventum Cap Mkts

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Pro Reit in a report issued on Thursday, March 13th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Pro Reit’s FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Pro Reit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Pro Reit Stock Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pro Reit
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Pro Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.