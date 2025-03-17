Pro Reit FY2025 EPS Forecast Decreased by Ventum Cap Mkts

Get Pro Reit alerts:

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Pro Reit in a report issued on Thursday, March 13th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Pro Reit’s FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Pro Reit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

