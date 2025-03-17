Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $5.12 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,000.

Get EQT alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in EQT by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in EQT by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.59. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EQT from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EQT

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.